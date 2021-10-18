Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 5,488 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 5,488 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $36,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 221.4% in the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after buying an additional 18,470 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 118.3% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.3% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 104,103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of CRM stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $291.77. 72,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,366,301. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $264.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $292.87. The company has a market cap of $285.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.27.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 153 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total transaction of $37,976.13. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,796,772.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total transaction of $1,034,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 769,178 shares of company stock worth $199,737,281 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.