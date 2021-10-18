Thames Capital Management LLC Takes $6.69 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Thames Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,253 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,694,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 309.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB traded up $9.89 on Monday, reaching $334.65. 679,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,829,279. The company’s 50 day moving average is $356.79 and its 200-day moving average is $339.73. The company has a market cap of $943.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.80, for a total transaction of $84,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.88, for a total value of $16,910,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,327,158 shares of company stock worth $838,357,408 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FB. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $500.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.31.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

