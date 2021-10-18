Short Interest in Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Declines By 34.3%

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a decline of 34.3% from the September 15th total of 40,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Comstock Holding Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Comstock Holding Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comstock Holding Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Comstock Holding Companies by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 97,690 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comstock Holding Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $757,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 519.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 181,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHCI stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $4.42. The stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.77 million, a P/E ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.02. Comstock Holding Companies has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $15.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.59.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 177.12% and a net margin of 41.31%. The company had revenue of $6.32 million for the quarter.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Comstock Holding Cos., Inc engages in the development of real estate properties and provision of asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment management provides services to real estate assets and businesses that include commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented development.

