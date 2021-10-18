1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Short Interest Down 33.9% in September

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 33.9% from the September 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.06. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.81. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $12.81. The firm has a market cap of $70.84 million, a P/E ratio of 54.51 and a beta of 0.77.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $4.25 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.30% of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

About 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary PyraMax Bank. It primarily offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded on January 8, 2019 and is headquartered in Greenfield, WI.

