Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.71

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.71 and last traded at $4.82, with a volume of 20036 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sunlight Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunlight Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.70.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

