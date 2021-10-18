Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Sets New 12-Month High at $325.08

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $325.08 and last traded at $325.08, with a volume of 3500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $323.13.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

