Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $224.50

Shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 224.50 ($2.93) and last traded at GBX 220 ($2.87), with a volume of 834429 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 217 ($2.84).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GKP. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Gulf Keystone Petroleum alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £470.21 million and a PE ratio of 12.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 181.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 178.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.35, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.