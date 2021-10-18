Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH)’s share price was down 7.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.81 and last traded at $11.84. Approximately 9,129 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 398,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.78.

Several equities analysts have commented on GRPH shares. Cowen started coverage on Graphite Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Graphite Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Graphite Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Graphite Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Graphite Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Graphite Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.13.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($3.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($3.16). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Graphite Bio, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Graphite Bio news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $984,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 184,175 shares of company stock worth $2,463,114.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRPH. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Graphite Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,183,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Graphite Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,844,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Graphite Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,219,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Graphite Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,611,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Graphite Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $921,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

About Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH)

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

