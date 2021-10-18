NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Stock Price Down 4.8%

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) shares were down 4.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.87 and last traded at $39.87. Approximately 56 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 171,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGames from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.26. The company has a market capitalization of $882.04 million and a PE ratio of 99.69.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 million. On average, equities analysts predict that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NeoGames during the 2nd quarter worth $47,045,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,251,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGames during the 2nd quarter worth $24,303,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,925,000 after purchasing an additional 77,696 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NeoGames during the 2nd quarter worth $19,289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

About NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS)

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

