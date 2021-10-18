NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Stock Price Down 4.8%

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) shares were down 4.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.87 and last traded at $39.87. Approximately 56 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 171,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.86.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGames from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.
The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.26. The company has a market capitalization of $882.04 million and a PE ratio of 99.69.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NeoGames during the 2nd quarter worth $47,045,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,251,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGames during the 2nd quarter worth $24,303,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,925,000 after purchasing an additional 77,696 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NeoGames during the 2nd quarter worth $19,289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.63% of the company’s stock.
About NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS)
NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.
