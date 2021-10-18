Cubiex (CBIX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,663.00

Cubiex (CURRENCY:CBIX) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. Over the last seven days, Cubiex has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Cubiex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cubiex has a market cap of $213,850.14 and $1,663.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00065493 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.36 or 0.00070072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.89 or 0.00100008 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,983.82 or 1.00160656 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,711.51 or 0.05997493 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00023665 BTC.

About Cubiex

Cubiex’s total supply is 71,852,557 coins. Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports . Cubiex’s official message board is medium.com/@CubiexeSports . The official website for Cubiex is www.cubiex.com

Cubiex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cubiex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cubiex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cubiex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

