Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.85.

AGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.25 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.50 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

AGI stock traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$9.91. The company had a trading volume of 222,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of C$8.83 and a 1 year high of C$13.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 132.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.53 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.03.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$239.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$269.39 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 113.33%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

