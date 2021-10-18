Wagner Wealth Management LLC Buys 739 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 3,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 3,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 4,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 32,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TFC stock traded up $0.83 on Monday, hitting $62.17. The company had a trading volume of 164,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,431,867. The firm has a market cap of $83.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $80,982.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TFC. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

