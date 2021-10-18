WMS Partners LLC Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

WMS Partners LLC decreased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.92 on Monday, reaching $370.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,087,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,556,055. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $266.97 and a 1-year high of $382.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $369.66 and its 200-day moving average is $352.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.414 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

