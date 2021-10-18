Mirror Protocol Trading Up 0.4% Over Last Week (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be bought for about $2.90 or 0.00004692 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a total market cap of $225.73 million and $30.82 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mirror Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00065493 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.36 or 0.00070072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.89 or 0.00100008 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,983.82 or 1.00160656 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,711.51 or 0.05997493 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00023665 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MIRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Mirror Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirror Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.