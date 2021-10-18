Status Trading Down 4.1% Over Last 7 Days (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. One Status coin can currently be purchased for $0.0899 or 0.00000145 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Status has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $311.89 million and approximately $19.57 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Status Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Status’ official website is status.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Status Coin Trading

