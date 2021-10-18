$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) will report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Bed Bath & Beyond reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BBBY. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley began coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.80. The stock had a trading volume of 154,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,098,093. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1 year low of $13.92 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.37 and its 200-day moving average is $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 973.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,023,868 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369,395 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 77.6% during the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,392,809 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $146,237,000 after buying an additional 1,919,822 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,114.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,501,433 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,916,000 after buying an additional 2,295,478 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.9% in the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,193,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,896,000 after purchasing an additional 101,900 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,083,455 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $60,732,000 after purchasing an additional 127,081 shares during the period.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

