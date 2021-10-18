Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 125,165 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,817,204 shares.The stock last traded at $23.89 and had previously closed at $22.51.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marqeta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.50.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $122.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.28 million. Equities analysts expect that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,606,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth $25,260,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth $281,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $757,000. 19.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

