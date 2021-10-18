Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (OTCMKTS:NXFNF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (OTCMKTS:NXFNF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NXFNF stock remained flat at $$14.90 during trading on Monday. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $14.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

