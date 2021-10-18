Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Short Interest Update

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the September 15th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Macquarie upgraded Newcrest Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Newcrest Mining stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.16. The company had a trading volume of 61,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,453. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.57. Newcrest Mining has a 52 week low of $15.83 and a 52 week high of $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Newcrest Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operations of mines. It operates through the following segments: Cadia, Telfet, Lihir, Gosowong, Bonikro, Hidden Valley, and Exploration and Others. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

