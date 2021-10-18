$0.42 EPS Expected for SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SPX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. SPX reported earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover SPX.

Get SPX alerts:

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. SPX had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.55 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPXC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 10,000 shares of SPX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $541,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPX during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPX during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in SPX during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPX during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in SPX by 20.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPXC traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.73. 615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,418. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. SPX has a 12-month low of $41.78 and a 12-month high of $67.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Further Reading: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPX (SPXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.