LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Gap Down to $145.40

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $145.40, but opened at $139.41. LHC Group shares last traded at $135.48, with a volume of 3,748 shares changing hands.

LHCG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen assumed coverage on LHC Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $245.00 to $207.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.64.

The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.24.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in LHC Group by 27,473.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 280,424 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,158,000 after purchasing an additional 279,407 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in LHC Group by 31.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 362,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,382,000 after purchasing an additional 87,246 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in LHC Group in the second quarter worth about $14,756,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in LHC Group by 20.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 375,565 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $75,211,000 after purchasing an additional 64,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in LHC Group by 17.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 382,001 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,499,000 after purchasing an additional 56,622 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

