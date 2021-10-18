LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Gap Down to $145.40

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $145.40, but opened at $139.41. LHC Group shares last traded at $135.48, with a volume of 3,748 shares changing hands.
LHCG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen assumed coverage on LHC Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $245.00 to $207.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.64.
The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.24.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in LHC Group by 27,473.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 280,424 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,158,000 after purchasing an additional 279,407 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in LHC Group by 31.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 362,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,382,000 after purchasing an additional 87,246 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in LHC Group in the second quarter worth about $14,756,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in LHC Group by 20.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 375,565 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $75,211,000 after purchasing an additional 64,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in LHC Group by 17.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 382,001 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,499,000 after purchasing an additional 56,622 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG)
LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.
Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?
Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.