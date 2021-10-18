Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF) Short Interest Update

Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,200 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the September 15th total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 389,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:MCURF traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,139. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.28. Mind Cure Health has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $0.86.

Mind Cure Health Company Profile

Mind Cure Health Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of a branded line of organic and functional mushroom powders. It also operates Mind Cure Health Center, which offers psychedelic-assisted mental health therapy to patients, as well as training to therapists. The company sells its products through online and retail stores in North America.

