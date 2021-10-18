Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF) Short Interest Update

Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,200 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the September 15th total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 389,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:MCURF traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,139. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.28. Mind Cure Health has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $0.86.
Mind Cure Health Company Profile
Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for Mind Cure Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Cure Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.