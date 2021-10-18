UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Raised to $475.00 at BMO Capital Markets

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price target increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $435.00 to $475.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.14% from the company’s previous close.

UNH has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $473.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.17.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $427.37. 37,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,985,722. The stock has a market cap of $402.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $412.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $406.24. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $299.60 and a 1-year high of $433.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.70, for a total transaction of $2,909,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,185,327.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,438 shares of company stock valued at $17,159,729 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 6,782 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 2,693 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 807 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

