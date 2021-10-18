Plancorp LLC Has $625,000 Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Plancorp LLC cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,789 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,829,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,063,968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849,767 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 334,670,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,737,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,250 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,935,509 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,696,519,000 after acquiring an additional 494,757 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,346,309 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,811,048,000 after acquiring an additional 710,318 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,857,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,319,591,000 after acquiring an additional 11,791,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.90.

CSCO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.22. 98,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,838,867. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.21%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

