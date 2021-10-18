Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 15.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 681,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,335,000 after buying an additional 92,201 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,136,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,795,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,532 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 19.0% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 90,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,531,000 after purchasing an additional 14,513 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 159.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 731,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,621,000 after purchasing an additional 449,428 shares during the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.76. 409,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,481,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.97. The company has a market cap of $212.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.61, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities raised their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

