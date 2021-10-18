Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Oribel Capital Management LP’s 10th Largest Position

Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 1.7% of Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $28,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Quilter Plc lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 4.2% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 191,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $56,451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 102.2% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 18.5% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M acquired a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FB stock opened at $328.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.73. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.93 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on FB. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.31.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.16, for a total value of $26,603,568.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.80, for a total value of $84,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,327,158 shares of company stock valued at $838,357,408. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

