WMS Partners LLC Takes $706,000 Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 59,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,552,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRSK. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $210.79. The company had a trading volume of 6,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,612. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.63, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.13. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $159.79 and a one year high of $212.41.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $747.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.06 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 23.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total transaction of $786,693.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,616.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total transaction of $97,522.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,836 shares of company stock worth $981,579 in the last ninety days. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.