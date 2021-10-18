Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,775,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 370,209 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 4.1% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $243,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Apple by 18.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,275,000 after purchasing an additional 39,803 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Apple by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 571,410 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $69,798,000 after purchasing an additional 8,416 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its stake in shares of Apple by 7.1% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 196,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $24,046,000 after buying an additional 13,131 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 42,311 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.85.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,673,583 shares of company stock valued at $394,667,857 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $144.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.32 and a 52 week high of $157.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.21 and a 200 day moving average of $138.68.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

