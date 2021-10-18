Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Ally Financial Inc.

Ally Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.2% of Ally Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Ally Financial Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ stock opened at $161.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.50. The stock has a market cap of $424.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

