Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $17.36 Million Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,678 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Illumina accounts for 2.1% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $17,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 1,580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.41, for a total value of $145,923.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,790,622.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total value of $1,197,348.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,466,244. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink cut Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $432.83.

ILMN stock traded down $3.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $406.11. 6,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,629. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.58 billion, a PE ratio of 77.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $288.01 and a 1 year high of $555.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $450.78 and a 200-day moving average of $439.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.08.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.