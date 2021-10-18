Ancora Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ancora Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 258,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,474 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.1% of Ancora Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $42,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $31,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $161.11 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

