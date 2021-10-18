Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 294,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,480 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $22,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRK. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.18.

MRK opened at $78.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $85.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.42 and its 200-day moving average is $76.75. The stock has a market cap of $198.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

