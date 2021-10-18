Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $17.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 12.14% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Telephone and Data Systems faces intense competition from low-cost mobile operators. Increasing costs associated with network integration, aggressive equipment pricing, wireless technology upgrades, and spectrum licensing might put pressure on its operating performance. The company considers volatile pricing movement and constant churn as primary concerns. It is expected to be hurt by Federal Communications Commission’s regulations. The amended rules are likely to affect the availability of broadband solutions throughout the nation as local carriers struggle to secure the needed financial strength to survive in a competitive market. However, strong smartphone demand at its wireless wing, U.S. Cellular, is a major tailwind. Rising demand for faster broadband speeds generates higher wireline residential revenue per connection.”

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on TDS. TheStreet lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.79.

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.35. 8,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Telephone and Data Systems has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $26.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.13.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 3.17%. Equities research analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 20.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 38,659 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 256.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,762 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 54,482 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 5.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,004 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,020,000 after purchasing an additional 26,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 13.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,256,886 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,858,000 after purchasing an additional 149,842 shares in the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telephone and Data Systems (TDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.