MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Thames Capital Management LLC

Thames Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,761 shares during the period. MGM Resorts International accounts for approximately 2.2% of Thames Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Thames Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $9,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 615.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 53.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2,535.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGM has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.81.

MGM traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $48.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,857,493. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.62 and its 200 day moving average is $41.46. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $19.55 and a 1 year high of $49.13. The stock has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.24. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.52) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 682.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.25%.

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $2,626,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 359,286 shares in the company, valued at $14,371,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,771,175. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

