SYNC Network (SYNC) Achieves Market Cap of $3.06 Million

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 18th. During the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded down 15.1% against the dollar. One SYNC Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $3.06 million and $27,675.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SYNC Network

SYNC Network is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 154,106,892 coins and its circulating supply is 121,103,724 coins. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

