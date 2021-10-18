Brokerages Expect Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $162.83 Million

Equities research analysts expect Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) to post sales of $162.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $161.70 million to $164.30 million. Del Taco Restaurants reported sales of $156.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full year sales of $528.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $525.40 million to $530.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $548.68 million, with estimates ranging from $539.30 million to $557.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Del Taco Restaurants.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TACO. TheStreet upgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of TACO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.64. 983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,748. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average of $9.60. Del Taco Restaurants has a one year low of $7.23 and a one year high of $11.99. The firm has a market cap of $314.43 million, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Del Taco Restaurants during the first quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Del Taco Restaurants during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

