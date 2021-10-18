Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WVG0) Price Tops $811.80

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WVG0) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for about $811.80 or 0.01317601 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market cap of $276,012.43 and approximately $4,142.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00041216 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $119.29 or 0.00193612 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.76 or 0.00088872 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Profile

WVG0 is a coin. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 340 coins. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CryptoKitties ($WCK) is a currency that provides liquidity to the market and establishes a base floor value for all CryptoKitties. Wrapped Virgin Gen 0 (WVG0) is an ERC20 token, backed 1:1 by an ERC721 virgin Generation 0 CryptoKitty. “

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

