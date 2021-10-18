Bitcoinus Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Bitcoinus coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoinus has a total market capitalization of $3,475.66 and $1,063.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,741.17 or 1.00209522 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00050843 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00044405 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004794 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $471.60 or 0.00765434 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001648 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Bitcoinus Profile

BITS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Bitcoinus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

