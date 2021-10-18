Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) will post $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Everi’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.36. Everi reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,000%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Everi will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Everi had a return on equity of 440.82% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $172.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.86 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Everi in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.22.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Congemi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dean A. Ehrlich sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $1,110,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,950.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 184,660 shares of company stock valued at $4,377,851. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRI. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Everi by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everi by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,406,299 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $90,393,000 after purchasing an additional 389,971 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Everi by 257.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Everi by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EVRI traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.41. 13,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,295. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day moving average of $21.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 42.26 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65. Everi has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $26.61.

About Everi

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

