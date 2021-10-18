Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) were down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.37 and last traded at $15.37. Approximately 1,590 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 260,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get Sendas Distribuidora alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.08 and its 200-day moving average is $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.41 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.0432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 0.6%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASAI. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter worth $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the second quarter worth $52,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter worth $163,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 13.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.99% of the company’s stock.

About Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI)

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Sendas Distribuidora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sendas Distribuidora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.