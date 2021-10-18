Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Up 5.7%

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) were up 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.80 and last traded at $51.69. Approximately 283,225 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 19,606,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.89.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MARA shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.87. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.36 and a beta of 4.54.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.25). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 78.08% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $29.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.05 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Marathon Digital by 322.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,687,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105,351 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Marathon Digital by 1,782.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,246,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,625 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth $75,297,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Marathon Digital by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,015,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,821,000 after buying an additional 1,460,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Marathon Digital by 596.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,151,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,108,000 after buying an additional 985,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.