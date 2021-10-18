Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Up 5.7%

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) were up 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.80 and last traded at $51.69. Approximately 283,225 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 19,606,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.89.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MARA shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.80.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.87. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.36 and a beta of 4.54.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Marathon Digital by 322.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,687,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105,351 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Marathon Digital by 1,782.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,246,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,625 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth $75,297,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Marathon Digital by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,015,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,821,000 after buying an additional 1,460,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Marathon Digital by 596.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,151,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,108,000 after buying an additional 985,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.44% of the company’s stock.
Marathon Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARA)
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
