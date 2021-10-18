Short Interest in Burcon NutraScience Co. (NASDAQ:BRCN) Drops By 35.0%

Burcon NutraScience Co. (NASDAQ:BRCN) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 239,200 shares, a drop of 35.0% from the September 15th total of 368,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Burcon NutraScience from C$6.00 to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Burcon NutraScience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,893,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Burcon NutraScience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,283,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Burcon NutraScience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,094,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burcon NutraScience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,452,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Burcon NutraScience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,294,000. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Burcon NutraScience stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.51. 294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,266. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.00 million, a P/E ratio of -77.00 and a beta of 1.02. Burcon NutraScience has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $4.66.

Burcon NutraScience (NASDAQ:BRCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

About Burcon NutraScience

Burcon NutraScience Corp. develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The firms products include CLARISOY, a soy protein for dairy foods, neutral pH beverages, and coffee creamers/whiteners; and Peazazz, a pea protein for dairy alternative products, such as protein bars and crisps, weight management and meal replacement products, and vegetarian and vegan foods, as well as dry blended and ready-to-drink beverages.

