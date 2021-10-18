Wagner Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 56.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its holdings in Bank of America by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 282,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,647,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 33,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 190,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,834,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 11,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,474,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.24.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $46.41. 1,128,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,614,262. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $23.12 and a 1-year high of $46.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

