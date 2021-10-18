Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Shares Gap Down to $45.50

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $45.50, but opened at $44.11. Heidrick & Struggles International shares last traded at $45.30, with a volume of 1,573 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.39. The company has a market capitalization of $882.32 million, a P/E ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $259.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.86 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 21.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

In other news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 4,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $210,549.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sarah Payne sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,865.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,655 shares of company stock worth $1,186,013 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the third quarter worth $1,989,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the third quarter worth $32,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 6.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 21.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

