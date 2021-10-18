Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Shares Gap Up to $25.19

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.19, but opened at $26.00. Northern Oil and Gas shares last traded at $25.44, with a volume of 14,353 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.70.

The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -2.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.76.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.23. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 387.23% and a negative return on equity of 102.70%. The firm had revenue of $225.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.16 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.89%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

