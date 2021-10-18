Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $20.81

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.81 and last traded at $21.78, with a volume of 1488 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Applied Molecular Transport in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a research report on Monday.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.50.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Elizabeth Bhatt sold 9,000 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $330,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $330,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Helen Susan Kim sold 14,063 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $424,140.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,571 shares of company stock worth $1,070,682 over the last three months. Insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTI. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 124.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,209,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,339,000 after acquiring an additional 670,921 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 34.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,825,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,349,000 after acquiring an additional 469,938 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 30.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,017,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,517,000 after acquiring an additional 237,170 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 19.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,045,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,825,000 after purchasing an additional 169,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 18.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 775,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,462,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

