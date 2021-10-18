Southern Wealth Management LLP Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Southern Wealth Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.9% of Southern Wealth Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCZ. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000.

NASDAQ SCZ traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.77. The company had a trading volume of 33,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,059. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $56.58 and a 52 week high of $79.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.48.

