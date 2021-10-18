Southern Wealth Management LLP Sells 453 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Southern Wealth Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.41. The stock had a trading volume of 19,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,176. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $77.80 and a one year high of $110.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.39 and its 200-day moving average is $104.24.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

