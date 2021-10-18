FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) Short Interest Update

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decline of 35.4% from the September 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of FLSmidth & Co. A/S stock remained flat at $$42.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.93. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $42.00.

Get FLSmidth & Co. A/S alerts:

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Company Profile

FLSmidth & Co A/S engages in the provision of engineering, equipment, and service solutions to the mining and cement industries. It operates through the Mining and Cement segments. The Mining segment provides single engineered or standardized equipment, such as crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, thickeners, flotation cells and automated laboratories to bundled equipment, full production plants, and maintenance solutions.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for FLSmidth & Co. A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLSmidth & Co. A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.