Simplify Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Simplify Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) by 39.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,944 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF accounts for 0.1% of Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Simplify Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 446,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,224,000 after purchasing an additional 233,012 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 404,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,914,000 after purchasing an additional 64,539 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,468,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 5,529.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 202,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 175,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 8,077 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQJ traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.30. 455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,272. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.41. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.67 and a 12 month high of $35.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.024 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

